Hyundai unveils 2022 Elantra N sedan with high performance, sporty design

Hyundai Motor has revealed its high-performance Elantra N sedan in a digital world premiere, building on the sporty theme of the Elantra N Line. The latest hot sedan gets a strong an aggressive stance along with dynamic driving capabilities. It features over 40 'N' exclusive elements and a suite of upgrades.

Hyundai Elantra N sedan sources power from a 2-litre turbo flat power engine mated to an 8-speed wet dual clutch transmission system. The engine delivers 280 horsepower, 40 kgf·m of torque and can attain a top speed of 250 km/h. It can reach from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.

To enhance its performance, the hot sedan is equipped with N Corner Carving Differential, Variable Exhaust Valve System and Launch Control - all of which are standard specialized and high-performance features. Further, N Grin Shift (NGS), N Power Shift (NPS) and N Track Sense Shift (NTS) are also provided as standard features to enhance driving pleasure.

(Also read | Watch out Tesla, Hyundai plans 10 EVs for this market by end of 2022)

Elantra N gets robust braking performance thanks to the 360-mm brake discs that are equipped with high-friction material pads. A cooling hole has been applied to the dust cover along with a brake air guide structure to improve cooling efficiency. The performance vehicle uses 245-size Michelin PS4S tires on 19-inch wheels, a first in an 'N' vehicle.

Hyundai Elantra N

Coming to looks, the Elantra N's front fascia is inspired from the battle-ready appearance of a driver's race helmet. The lip spoiler runs low across the lower part of the bumper, conveying a low-slung stance. The vehicle features an N-exclusive red strip at the bottom of the front bumper that continues along Elantra N's side skirts.

Further, N-exclusive wing-type spoiler and rear diffuser help provide enhanced aerodynamic performance. An inverted triangle type N-only reflector and dual single muffler tip complement the Elantra N's high-performance look.

(Also read | Hyundai and Kia set highest sales record in US for fourth consecutive month)

On the inside, Elantra N's advanced infotainment system comes with N-only UX interface, providing a new concept circuit driving experience. It shows information needed for high-performance circuit driving such as oil and coolant temperatures, torque and turbo pressure, lap timer and N Track Map - this records the driver's location and movement on the circuit in real time.

The steering wheel features an NGS button for DCT variants only. This button helps raises the sedan's horsepower by 10 Ps for up to 20 seconds. Further, two N buttons help set the desired drive mode that can be customized and matched to each button in various combinations.

Seats of the N vehicle feature reinforced bolsters to firmly supports the upper and lower body of the driver to maintain a stable driving posture at all times. An optional N bucket seat with N emblem is that reduces the seat back thickness by 50 mm compared to the base model, is also available.