Hyundai Tucson facelift debuts with host of updates, India launch likely in 2024

Hyundai has taken the wraps off the Tucson facelift SUV ahead of its launch in the international markets. The SUV comes with a host of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin, making it more premium compared to the outgoing model. Expect the new Hyundai Tucson facelift to launch in India sometime in 2024 after its launch in markets like Europe and North America.

The Hyundai Tucson facelift carries some minimal changes. Unlike most of the other facelifted cars from the South Korean automaker that have debuted recently, updates to the Tucson are minimal. The SUV gets a new design front grille, which is slightly sharper than before and comes with new internals. To be specific, it is an evolved Parametric Dynamics design, which is instantly recognizable as a Hyundai design element. The headlamp cluster remains unchanged, but the LED daytime running lights that come integrated within the grille look revised. The central air intake on the bumper too looks slightly revised. The SUV runs on new alloy wheels. Expect the rear profile to get slightly revised bumper and taillights.

Moving inside, we can see a new interior with a minimalist three-spoke steering wheel and a more traditional dashboard. The latter change allows the crossover to be equipped with a panoramic curved display, which consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a matching 12.3-inch infotainment system.

Further below, there’s new switchgear and relocated air vents. They’re joined by a new center console, which sports a wireless smartphone charger and two cup holders. Elsewhere, the shifter has been moved to the steering column and there are now a number of physical controls.

We’ll learn more about the Tucson in the coming weeks, but the Korean-spec model will be offered in two new colors known as Fine Green Matte and Ultimate Red Metallic. The automaker also said we can expect a new tri-tone interior with shades of green, black, and gray.

There’s no word on powertrain details at this point, but previous reports have suggested there could be slight improvements across the board.

