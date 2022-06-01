Hyundai India sells 51,263 cars in May, records 67% growth

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday announced that it sold a total of 51,263 units of cars in May 2022, up 67 per cent from the automaker's May 2021 sales when it registered 30,703 units. The South Korean automaker sold a total of 42,293 cars in the domestic market last month, up 69.2 per cent from 25,001 units retailed in the same month a year ago.

Hyundai also claims that its export numbers too increased substantially in May 2022. The car brand said that it sold 8,970 cars last month, up 57.3 per cent from 5,702 units.

The car manufacturer further said that it kept the manufacturing plants in Chennai shut for scheduled maintenance for six days last month between 16-21 May. It claims that this shutdown affected the domestic and export numbers last month. Hyundai also said that starting this month, production will be enhanced to cater to the high demand for domestic and export markets to ensure timely deliveries.

