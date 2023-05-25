Hyundai Creta is the best-selling used car in India

It is followed by Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Renault Kwid
The ranking is as per a report published by used-car retailing platform Spinny
Other in-demand models included Elite i20 and Maruti Ciaz
Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad have become top markets for used cars
Hyundai, Honda and Maruti Suzuki have become most trusted brands for used cars
Spinny's report stated data for first quarter of 2023
65% of its used-car buyers were first-time car buyers
Silver was the most popular choice among used car buyers
It was followed by Grey and Red, respectively