Hyundai Creta is the best-selling used car in India

Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 25, 2023

It is followed by Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Renault Kwid

The ranking is as per a report published by used-car retailing platform Spinny

 Other in-demand models included Elite i20 and Maruti Ciaz

Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad have become top markets  for used cars

Hyundai, Honda and Maruti Suzuki have become most trusted brands for used cars

Spinny's report stated data for first quarter of 2023

65% of its used-car buyers were first-time car buyers

Silver was the most popular choice among used car buyers

It was followed by Grey and Red, respectively
