Hyundai i20 facelift breaks cover with sportier look and ADAS. India launch soon

Hyundai Motor has taken the covers off the i20 facelift premium hatchback. The Korean auto giant has released the first set of official images of the new i20 with updated design and new features on offer. The i20 facelift has been unveiled for the European markets. However, one can expect the new i20 to be launched in India later this year. Hyundai has said that the production of the renewed i20 will begin in the third quarter of 2023. When launched, the new i20 will renew rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz among others.

The Hyundai i20 facelift is offered with redesigned bumpers, as well as a new and more attractive grille that creates a sportier look. At the back, there are correspondingly subtle interventions, while from the side the newly designed 16- or 17-inch rims stand out.

Hyundai is offering eight exterior colour options for the new i20, of which three are completely new and two dual-tone options. The new colours include Lucid Lime Metallic, Lumen Gray Pearl and Meta Blue Pearl. Besides these three, Hyundai continues to offer colours like Atlas White, Phantom Black Pearl, Aurora Gray Pearl, Dragon Red Pearl and Mangrove Green Pearl. Some of these will come combined with contrasting black roof.

As for the interior, the new i20 hatchback will come with an upgraded instrument panel with a 4.2-inch screen in the base variants. One will have the choice to upgrade to a larger, fully digital 10.25-inch driver display. The updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system appears to have been borrowed from other Hyundai cars like Alcazar.

Under the hood, Hyundai will offer the i20 with new upgraded 1.0-litre three cylinder T-GDi petrol engine which will be tuned separately offering output of 100 hp and 120 hp. The engine will come mated to either a 6-speed iMT manual gearbox or a 7-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission.

The new Hyundai i20 also comes with ADAS features such as the anti-collision system that can recognize pedestrians and cyclists. It also offers features like lane keep assist. Hyundai will also offer optional ADAS features like blind spot detection and collision avoidance, rear-cross traffic alert and Smart Cruise Control which helps to predict curves and straight roads on the roads marked with lanes and automatically adjust cruising speed depending on vehicles at the front.

