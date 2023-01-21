Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched: 5 things you should know

Hyundai Motors India has launched the facelifted version of the Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market. The manufacturer launched the Grand i10 Nios back in 2019 which replaced the Grand i10. With the 2023 iteration, Hyundai has updated the hatchback significantly. So, there are five things one should know about the 2023 Grand i10 Nios.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 21 Jan 2023, 10:13 AM
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been updated with several features including six airbags and cruise control.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Updated exteriors

Hyundai has updated the exteriors of the Grand i10 Nios. It now comes with a new bumper with LED Daytime Running Lamps that have been redesigned. Moreover, the grille also looks a lot sportier than the outgoing version. On the sides, there are new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, there are new tail lamps which are connected via a red strip. Moreover, there is a new bumper as well with a faux diffuser.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: New Safety features

Hyundai has updated the safety features of the Grand i10 Nios substantially. New features include Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Automatic Headlamps and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Moreover, there are curtain airbags, a rear parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a headlamp escort function and a rear defogger.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift gets tweaked LED taillights along with new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

As standard, Hyundai now offers the Grand i10 Nios with front and side airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, immobilizer, keyless entry, burglar alarm, seatbelt reminders, seatbelt pretensioners, rear parking sensors and emergency stop signal.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Updated interiors

The interior has been updated with grey upholstery with Nios badging. The steering wheel is now wrapped in leather and there is a metal finish on the door handles. Moreover, Hyundai has added footwell lighting.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Engines updated

Hyundai has now discontinued the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. However, they are still offering the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that has been updated to run on E20 fuel and has been made RDE compliant. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT.

The engine produces 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113.8 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Hyundai is also offering a CNG powertrain in which the engine puts out 68 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It comes mated to only a 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price and variants

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now starts at 5.68 lakh and goes up to 8.11 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. It is offered in four variants - Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta.

