Citroen C3 Aircross launched at 9.99 lakh, will rival Hyundai Creta

Citroen has launched the C3 Aircross in 5 and 5+2 seating configurations. The prices start at ₹9.99 lakh and go up to ₹11.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom and introductory. The manufacturer will sell the C3 Aircross through 51 La Maison Citroen Phygital Showrooms in 46 cities. The mid-size SUV is over 90 per cent localised and designed in India to cater to the varied needs of Indian consumers.

Citroen is offering a standard warranty of 2 years or 40,000 km (whichever is earlier). The manufacturer also includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance and a warranty on accessories for 12 months or 10,000 km. The customer can also get an extended warranty and maintenance package.

The third row features two individual seats that can folded and removed as well.Citroen says that it takes just 20 seconds to remove the third-row seats. There will be three variants on offer - You, Plus and Max. The dual-tone colour option and the Vibe Pack will be offered only on the Plus and Max variants.

The SUV will come with a 1.2-litre Puretech110 engine as standard. It produces 108 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 190 Nm at 1,750 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and for now, there is no automatic transmission on offer. Citroen is claiming a fuel efficiency of 18.5 kmpl.

Watch: Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “We are delighted to launch the highly anticipated new C3 Aircross SUV, designed, developed and made in India for the discerning consumers. This mid-size SUV is built featuring key elements of Citroën’s DNA -- Comfort and Innovation. It has received a positive response across the country since the start of bookings in September. We are ramping up our production to cater to the festive season demand. Our expanded and ever-growing network of showrooms and workshops is ready to deliver the new C3 Aircross SUV, with its class-leading features, distinctive eye-catching styling, and matchless versatility."

