Hyundai Creta facelift images leaked before launch, looks stunning. Check pics

Hyundai Creta facelift is all set for an unveil in the Indonesian car market but even before the November 11 event, images of the popular SUV have leaked online. The leaked images of the facelift Hyundai Creta showcases the vehicle all exterior angles while also revealing the cabin details which point to significant updates.

The new Creta looks sportier than before, primarily thanks to the Tucson-like front grille. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@indra_fathan)

Creta is one of the most successful models from Hyundai in markets like Indonesia, Brazil and India. The mid-size SUV has found many takers in markets where it is offered and timely updates have further strengthened its case against newer rivals, including ones sporting battery power. As such, the new Creta promises to build on its popularity.

Hyundai Creta 2022 exterior profile

The biggest update on the new Creta comes on its face as it gets a wider and more pronounced grille which is near identical to the one on the latest Tucson. The sleek LED DRL units appear to have been tweaked too while the casing for the twin head light cluster has become bigger. There is generous dash of layered grey bordering around the grille which flows down to the bumper from either end.

There is also more of this grey bordering on the rear bumper and the tweaked character lines all around give the Creta an even sportier appeal.

A look at the rear profile of 2022 Hyundai Creta. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@indra_fathan)

Hyundai Creta 2022 cabin details

The cabin of the facelift Creta appears to be identical to the cabin of the model sold at present and will come loaded once again with features such as Bose speakers, integrated air purifier, ventilated seats, large sunroof, cooled glovebox, 10.1-inch main infotainment screen, wireless phone charging, among others.

A look at the cabin of the new Hyundai Creta. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@indra_fathan)

Hyundai Creta 2022 engine

Under the hood of the new Creta for the Indonesian market will be the same 1.5-litre engine that is found on current models. It produces 115 Ps of power and offers 144 Nm of torque. When launched in India, the turbo unit is expected to be carried forward while Hyundai may also equip the SUV with its iMT technology.

Some of the safety highlights of the new Hyundai Creta. (Image: Instagram/@indra_fathan)

In Indonesia, Creta 2022 will reportedly be offered in three variants - Prime, Style and Active. Much like features, the safety highlights will also depend on the variant chosen but the top variant will get six airbags, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Collision Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, and Rear View Monitor.