Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know

Hyundai recently launched Aura's facelifted version in the Indian market. It is the compact-sedan version of the hatchback. The Aura was first launched back in 2020 and it replaced the Xcent in Hyundai's line-up. However, with the 2023 iteration, the manufacturer made several changes to the compact sedan. Here, are five things that one should know about the 2023 Aura.

2023 Hyundai Aura: Updated exteriors

Hyundai has redesigned the exteriors of the Aura. Most of the elements are the same but the front bumper is new and the LED Daytime Running Lamps are also new. On the sides, there are 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the doors are finished in chrome, the ORVMs get turn indicators and the C-pillar has been blacked-out.

2023 Hyundai Aura: Updated features

Hyundai has not made any changes to the interiors of the Aura but some features have been added. For 2023, Hyundai has added a Type C charger, automatic headlamps, footwell lighting and a 3.5-inch multi-information display. It continues to come with a wireless charger, a multi-function steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a smart key with a push button to start/stop and cruise control.

The interior more or less stays the same as the outgoing version of the Aura.

2023 Hyundai Aura: New safety features

The safety feature list of the Hyundai Aura has been updated. The first-in-segment features that Aura now gets side airbags, curtain airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Apart from this, the brand has added Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control and Vehicle Stability Management.

As standard Hyundai Aura is equipped with dual front airbags, side airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders and an emergency stop signal.

2023 Hyundai Aura: Updated engine

Hyundai has discontinued the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine now. The Aura is now offered only with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is BS6 Stage 2 Compliant and is also E20 fuel ready. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launched at ₹44.95 lakh in presence of Shah Rukh Khan

The engine produces 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113.8 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Hyundai is also offering a CNG powertrain in which the engine puts out 68 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It comes mated to only a 5-speed manual transmission.

2023 Hyundai Aura: Price and variants

Hyundai Aura now starts at ₹6.30 lakh and goes up to ₹8.58 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Aura is offered in four variants, there is E, S, SX and SX(O).

First Published Date: