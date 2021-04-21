Huawei has showcased its first electric car, called the Seres Huawei Smart Selection SF5, at the Shanghai Auto Show. The SF5 was developed by the Sino-Californian electric car manufacturer Seres. The car will be on sale in China from April 21.

"This news is very important for both the consumer electronics industry and the electric vehicle industry," said Richard Yu, CEO at Huawei Consumer Business Group. He added, "In the future, we plan to offer our customers not only smart solutions for building smart cars, but also sell them through our retail network throughout China."

The Huawei SF5 electric car stands 4.7 metres long, 1.93 metres wide and 1.625 metres high. The wheelbase is 2,875 mm. Inside there are two screens, one behind the steering wheel and a second, larger one in the centre console. The Huawei car is equipped with voice control, an inductive charging station for smartphones and a range of Huawei apps that have been adapted for use in the car.

The SF5 is equipped with two electric motors with a system output of 405 kW (550 PS) and 820 Newton meters of torque. The range of 1,000 km according to the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle), however, is only possible with the help of a range extender. According to Huawei, the system, which was developed together with Seres, has a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine. The purely electric range is said to be around 180 kms. The Seres Huawei Smart Selection SF5 can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.86 seconds.

The Huawei SF5 has an emergency recharge mode that allows you to recharge the battery of another EV (V2V). It also allows its battery to be used as a source for external consumers (V2L) such as camping, induction hobs, stereos and other travel comfort equipment.

Equipped with radar and ultrasonic sensors, the vehicle promises to offer driver assistance functions such as traffic jam assistance, collision warning, automatic emergency braking and a lane departure warning system, and should have an adaptive cruise control.

The Huawei SF5 is also equipped with sports front seats with ventilation, heating and massage functions. It also gets intelligent seat customisation feature that promises to make getting in and out of the car more comfortable.

The Huawei SF5 will be offered in four colours – Deep Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black, Pearl White and Titanium Silver Grey – along with Midnight Black, Garnet Red, and Ivory White interior trim.