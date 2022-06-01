Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Honda Sells 8,188 Cars In India In May

Honda sells 8,188 cars in India in May

Honda City helped the automaker to post a sales growth last month. 
By : Updated on : 01 Jun 2022, 06:08 PM
Honda City Hybrid eHEV has received pretty good response, claims the automaker.

Honda Cars India on Wednesday said that it sold 8,188 cars in the Indian domestic market in May 2022. The Japanese carmaker exported 1,997 units of cars to overseas markets, claimed the company. The automaker also said that its domestic sales have increased last month as compared to 2,032 units in May last year, while it exported 385 units of cars in the same month a year ago.

(Also read | Kia sales | MG sales | Skoda sales | Toyota sales | Maruti sales | Tata Motors sales | Mahindra sales | Hyundai sales)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.6 kmpl
₹7.48 - 10.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said that the demand for the automaker continued to stay strong as positive sentiments prevailed in the market. However, the prolonged supply chain-related issues still remain a hindrance and the auto company is making all efforts to cater to the demand effectively, Murata further added.

Honda Cars India also said that it has received a very good response from the consumers for its recently launched updated City sedan, which now comes with a hybrid powertrain. The automaker is currently focusing on premium products, as it doesn't have any entry-level products in its portfolio currently.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 05:57 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda City
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS