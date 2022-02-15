Honda Jazz and City passes Global NCAP crash tests with four-star ratings

Honda's fourth generation City sedan and the premium hatchback Jazz were two of the latest cars manufactured in India to undergo the global safety crash tests this year.

Honda's fourth generation City sedan and Jazz premium hatchback have both secured a four-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. The global car safety agency today announced that both models, sold in Indian markets, were tested in frontal offset crash tests by Global NCAP.

The Honda City model that was tested is the fourth generation model. Though it is currently on sale in India, Honda has also introduced the fifth generation model two years ago.

In the crash tests, Honda City fourth generation model secured four-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection category. However, the Jazz hatchback secured just three-star rating when it comes to child occupant protection. Jazz lost points for the ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear middle seatbelt.

The Jazz was tested in its most basic safety spec, fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS. During the assessment it showed a stable structure. It is offered with a lap-belt in the rear centre seat, without ESC and side head impact protection as standard.

The City sedan was tested in its most basic safety spec, fitted with two frontal airbags, ISOFIX anchorages and ABS. During the assessment it showed an unstable structure and footwell area, good child occupant protection thanks to the ISOFIX anchorages and the rearward facing position of one of the child dummies. This model is offered with a lap-belt in the rear centre seat, without ESC and side head impact protection as standard.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General at the Global NCAP, said, "There has been significant progress on vehicle safety design since we began our tests in 2014 but, as we see from our latest results, there is still more to be done to achieve the high safety standards that consumers in India rightly demand."

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation, said, “As we pass the Safer Cars for India fiftieth test milestone, it’s important to recognise the progress that has been made."

First Published Date: