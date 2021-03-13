Honda HR-V Hybrid SUV, with claimed mileage of 26 kmpl, may launch in India soon.

Japanese auto giant Honda Motor is preparing to include hybrid cars in its vehicle portfolio for the Indian market soon. If reports are to be believed, the carmaker will soon launch its new Honda HR-V hybrid SUV for Indian customers. According to media reports, Honda is targeting the festive season later this year for the launch. However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet from the carmaker.

Recently, the company introduced the third generation model of its HR-V SUV in the Thailand market. It is believed that the company will introduce the Indian version in the market with a slight update. It is likely to be given a more premium interior and strong hybrid powertrain. The new SUV will be equipped with modern features and technology. Honda claims that the new HR-V hybrid SUV will give around 26 kmpl of mileage.

For the new HR-V Hybrid, Honda Motor uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a lithium-ion battery with two electric motors. This SUV’s engine and electric motor together generate 109 PS of power. The engine is equipped with Integrated Multi Mode Drive (iMMD) technology.

Apart from the hybrid version, this SUV is also available with a natural aspirated 1.5 litre capacity natural engine that generates 121bhp of power and 145Nm of torque.

The new HR-V Hybrid SUV will be approximately 120 mm longer and 10 mm wider than the previous model, though its height will be reduced by 5 mm and the wheelbase will be 20 mm longer. Its new model will be 4450 mm in length, 1780 mm in width, 1600 mm in height and a wheelbase of 2630 mm.

Honda Motor will also make some changes inside the SUV. The interior of its new model has features such as smartphone connectivity, Honda Connect display, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, automatic AC, hands free power tailgate with large touchscreen infotainment system.

Apart from this, the Honda HR-V Hybrid SUV will also be equipped with features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), rear parking sensor and rear parking camera.