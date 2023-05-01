Honda's upcoming Creta-rival SUV could be called Elevate, to debut soon

Honda Cars India is gearing up to drive in its first compact SUV to the country after several years. Teased earlier in a sharp look, the new SUV is expected to make India debut early next month. The SUV will be Honda's answer to the Korean rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos besides other compact SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder. The official launch of the SUV, which is likely to be called Elevate, is expected to take place later this year.

The upcoming Honda SUV has already been seen a number of times testing on the roads leading up to its official unveiling. The SUV will be based on the same platform as the new generation City sedan. The name Elevate was registered by Honda Cars back in 2021 in India and is likely to be the official name of the SUV when introduced.

The design of the Honda Elevate SUV is likely to be based on the CR-V model sold across the world. Honda had earlier teased a sketch image of the upcoming SUV which bears resemblance to the new CR-V model. It comes with slim and sharp LED headlight units at the front along with a large grille. The sketch, as well as the spy shots shared online so far, hint at a muscular face and prominent road presence of the Elevate SUV. The SUV will sit on a set of multi-spoke alloy wheels measuring no less than 16 inches.

Little is known what the interior of the new Honda SUV will offer. However, spy shots have revealed that it will get a giant digital display at the front which will serve as the touchscreen infotainment unit. The driver display is also likely to be offered in digital.

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate SUV is likely to come powered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is likely to be the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit that is used in the new generation Honda City. The engine produces nearly 120 bhp of power in the City. Expect the output to be around 110 bhp for the upcoming SUV.

Honda is likely to continue with hybrid powertrains in its portfolio. After the City e:HEV, Honda could introduce the same technology in the Elevate SUV too for higher variants. Honda could also add ADAS features which already are part of its flagship City sedan. These features will not only help Honda take on the Korean SUVs, but also take aim at the others like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara or Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder. Both these SUVs are the first models in the compact segment to offer strong hybrid powertrain.

