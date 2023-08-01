Honda Elevate to be available in four variants: Explained

Honda has unveiled the Elevate midsize SUV in India, which is slated to go on sale in September this year, right ahead of the festive season. Honda Cars India has also announced the production of the SUV has commenced at its Tapukara facility in Rajasthan on July 31 . The car brand also started accepting bookings for the upcoming model earlier this month across India at a price of ₹21,000.

The Honda Elevate SUV will be available in the country in four different trim levels: SV, V, VX and ZX. This means the SUV will follow the same trim divisions as its sibling City sedan. The automaker has revealed the design, features and specifications of the upcoming Elevate. Only the pricing is yet to be announced. Upon launch, the Honda Elevate will be pitted against rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor and the Citroen C3 Aircross.

It will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which will be available with the option of a six-speed manual or 7-speed CVT gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 119 bhp of peak power and 145 Nm of maximum torque. The powertrain is the same as Honda City, but the hybrid setup of the sedan will not make its way into the SUV.

Here is a variant-wise detailing of the upcoming Honda Elevate SUV.

Honda Elevate SV

SV trim will be the base model of the Honda Elevate and it will come packed with features such as LED projector headlamps and LED taillights. Other features onboard this variant of the Honda Elevate would include a push start/stop button, automatic AC, and beige colour fabric upholstery. It would run on 16-inch steel wheels. It is likely to miss out on the touchscreen infotainment system.

Honda Elevate V

Positioned above the base SV trim, the V trim of the Elevate will come packed with additional features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a four-speaker audio system. The infotainment system will get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with other connected car tech. It will come with a reverse parking camera and a multifunction steering wheel. The Elevate would get a CVT gearbox in this trim as an option.

Honda Elevate VX

The VX trim will be positioned above the V and will come equipped with more features focusing on creature comfort. It would get a sunroof, a seven-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, auto folding mirrors, a lane watch camera and a six-speaker audio system. It would run on 17-inch alloy wheels, while there would be roof rails for the variant. Also, it would come equipped with LED fog lamps.

Honda Elevate ZX

ZX is the top-end trim of the Honda Elevate and comes loaded with a wide range of features. It would come equipped with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with an eight-speaker audio system. Also, there would be leatherette brown upholstery, a soft-touch dashboard and an auto-dimming day-night mirror. Making it more appealing will be the Honda Sensing ADAS suite. The ZX will get an exclusive exterior colour option: Phoenix Orange.

