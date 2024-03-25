Honda Elevate achieves new milestone, 30,000 units sold since launch

Honda Cars India's only SUV, Elevate has achieved a new milestone. The brand has announced that they have sold more than 30,000 units since the SUV was first introduced back in September, last year. The Elevate shares its underpinnings with the 5th generation City and it took 6 months for the brand to achieve this milestone.

Honda Elevate goes against Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

In the Indian market, the Elevate is being sold only with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit. It produces 119 bhp of max power at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque output of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission with 7-steps.

Honda has already announced that there will be no diesel or hybrid powertrain for the Elevate. Instead, the brand is working on an all-electric version of the Elevate that is supposed to launch in the next couple of years.

Honda offers the Elevate in four variants - SV, V, VX, and ZX. The automatic transmission is available with all variants except the base, SV variant. The price of the Honda Elevate is between ₹11.58 lakh and ₹16.20 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The company recently started exporting Elevate from India to Japan. This is the first time in Honda Cars India's business that a car is being exported from India to Japan. The SUV will be sold as ‘WR-V’ in Japan and it does get some cosmetic changes to the cabin as well as a few feature deletions. HCIL has been exporting models in its line-up to left-hand drive markets in Turkey, Mexico and the Middle East and right-hand drive markets in Nepal, Bhutan, South Africa and SADC countries.

