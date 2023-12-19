Honda City to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Popular cars in India with great resale value

When it comes to buying a new car, many factors play critical roles in determining the buying decision of the consumers. It could be design, fuel efficiency, features, value for money, practicality, riding comfort etc. One of the factors is the resale value. Many consumers consider the resale value of a car while buying a new one. This determines how much money the buyer can expect while selling the car after owning it for a certain period.

Several factors influence the resale value of cars in India. If you are planning to fetch a good return while selling your car, it is recommended to consider buying a car after assessing these factors. Usually, a car's resale value is determined by factors like its brand and model, year of manufacturing, colour, condition of the vehicle, market demand, features, performance etc.

In India, there are a variety of cars positioned in different segments that offer great resale value. If you are planning to buy a car with the thought that you would be owning it for a certain period and will sell it after a few years, you'd want to make sure that selling the vehicle returns the best possible return on investment. Keeping that in view, here are a few cars that generally fetch great resale value.