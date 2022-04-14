Honda City Hybrid to launch today: Live and latest updates

Honda Cars India is all set to drive the hybrid version of its flagship sedan City today. The mid-size sedan, which has been one of the best-selling models for the Japanese carmaker in India, is currently in its fifth generation. The new Honda City Hybrid will be the first major launch from the carmaker this year. Currently offered with petrol and diesel powertrains, the new Honda City Hybrid will offer an opportunity for the carmaker to consolidate the sedan's position among older rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz or Hyundai Verna, as well as newer players like Skoda Slavia or the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.

Honda City Hybrid: Powertrain Honda City Hybrid will have one petrol engine paired with two electric motors. Combined, this hybrid powertrain is expected to boost the mileage and running range of the midsize sedan significantly. Honda City is one of the bestselling midsize sedans in India for a long time.

Honda City Hybrid: Rivals Honda City Hybrid is expected to further increase the appeal of the already popular midsize sedan. Upon launch, it will compete with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and Skoda Slavia. Also, it will challenge the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus as well.

Honda City Hybrid: Variants and Features Honda will offer the new City Hybird sedan in two trims, which include the V and ZX trims. The top-spec ZX trim will come with Honda's own ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). It is expected to get features like emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, auto high beam assist and front collision warning system.

Bookings and expected price Honda has already opened bookings for the 2022 City Hybrid as dealers have started accepting pre-bookings. Being a hybrid model, the new Honda City Hybrid will come out as a costlier offering demanding a premium over the standard model. The expected price of the sedan is likely to be around ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom). Exterior styling of the Honda City Hybrid is not going to be much different from the Honda City 2020. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)