Honda City 2020 to be exported from India to left-hand drive markets

Honda Cars India on Thursday announced it will export City 2020 from here to more than 12 countries which have a left-lane drive system. In what is a first for the carmaker in India, the left-hand drive models will be manufactured at its Rajasthan plant and will make way to Pipavav port in Gujarat and Ennore port in Chennai for markets abroad.

The first batch of the left-hand drive fifth-generation Honda City will make way to countries in West Asia as the car maker is eventually looking at a three-fold increase in export volumes from India. The car maker is also underlining that this shows its commitment towards the Indian government's 'Make in India' initiative.

Honda has already been exporting the latest City to neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan, as well as to South Africa. Additionally, the Amaze and WR-V a also exported to these countries.