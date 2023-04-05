Honda Amaze celebrates its 10th anniversary; over 5.3 lakh units sold since 2013

The Honda Amaze was a game changer for the automaker when it first arrived and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the popular subcompact sedan in India. The first generation Honda Amaze was launched in April 2013 and quickly went on to become the automaker’s best-selling model. Honda Cars India has sold over 5.3 lakh examples of the Amaze in the last decade.

Every one out of two Honda cars sold in India is an Amaze sedan, the company says. The Honda Amaze accounts for 53 per cent of the brand’s overall volumes and is currently joined by the fifth-generation City in the brand’s product portfolio. The Amaze was E20 fuel ready in 2013 itself, which means even the first-generation models can easily use 20 per cent ethanol blend fuel. Honda says that first-time car buyers contribute about 40 per cent to the overall sales. About 60 per cent of the Amaze volumes come from Tier II and III markets, while about 35 per cent of the demand is for the automatic variants.

The Honda Amaze is currently available only with the 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmission options

Speaking about the Honda Amaze’s 10th anniversary, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO - Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL), said, “Today marks a milestone in our India journey, as Honda Amaze completes a decade-long presence in this market with over 5.3 lakh customers. It is a strategic premium entry model in our portfolio offering ‘One Class Above Sedan Experience’ to our customers with its strong brand appeal, bold styling, excellent performance, durability, build quality, safety and comfortable experience. We’re glad the Amaze is significantly contributing to our India business and has become the best-selling model in our line-up. The Amaze receives 40 per cent of first-time buyers and has shown a growing preference for the advanced CVT automatic variants which accounts for almost 35 per cent of the current model sales."

Honda sold 2.6 lakh units of the first-generation Amaze between April 2013 and March 2018. Meanwhile, the automaker has sold 2.7 lakh units of the second-generation Amaze since its launch in May 2018. The Amaze has managed to hold its own against some competitive rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura, even as the segment has been shrinking in volumes with the arrival of subcompact SUVs.

The Honda Amaze managed to turn around the company's fortunes in India when it first arrived and quickly became the brand's best-seller

What worked for the Honda Amaze was its practical design and spacious cabin. The automaker’s ‘man maximum, machine minimum’ concept helped maximise cabin space with clean lines, sturdy build quality and frugal engine options. Do remember, the first-generation Amaze arrived with the 1.2-litre petrol and the then newly-developed 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. The workhorse of a motor was the bread and butter engine option on the sedan bringing in the major chunk of volumes. This was also a time when the market was inclined towards diesel engines.

With the second generation Amaze, Honda built upon some of the drawbacks of the subcompact sedan by bringing a more premium cabin with better comfort, a premium-looking exterior and more tech onboard. This version also arrived with the option of a diesel automatic, the first of its kind in the segment. With the diesel engine discontinued, the Amaze is available with the 1.2-litre i-VTEC motor paired with a 5-speed manual and the CVT automatic.

The Honda Amaze is built at the company’s Tapukara facility in Rajasthan for domestic and export markets. The sedan is exported to South Africa and SAARC nations. The company has a dealer network of 325 outlets in 236 cities across India.

