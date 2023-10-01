Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport debuts with 602 bhp, costs 8.68 crore

Porsche has uncovered a limited edition 911 GT3 R Rennsport model, which costs nearly one million dollars, translating to about ₹8.68 crore. This limited edition car is influenced by the Porsche GT3 race car. The German sportscar manufacturer owned by Volkswagen Group has said that there will be only 77 units of the 911 GT3 R Rennsport. Porsche sees the car as a modern-day 935 successor. Besides being a no-compromise performance machine, the Porsche 911 GT3R Rennsport is a collector's item too. The car will come available in seven different exterior colour options and there will be three designs as well.

Powering the Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport is a naturally aspirated 4.2-litre flat-six engine, which has been borrowed from the GT3 race car. However, the engine is not built to the GT3-class specifications. Paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox, this powerplant churns out 602 bhp peak power and channels energy to the rear wheels. Porsche has stated that the 911 GT3 R Rennsport's engine is tuned to run on E25 fuel and gets bespoke pistons and camshafts. Considering the fact that it comes with a higher compression ratio, the sound of the engine when spinning at 9,400 rpm is huge.

Porsche claims that only the hood and the roof of the car are shared with the GT3 R. The front profile of the sportscar draws inspiration from the race car, but there is a wide range of tweaked elements like the shaped vents, panels and fins. There are no side mirrors. Instead, it gets cameras that need displays in the cockpit. The automaker has left the backside of the sportscar largely open to save weight.

The Porshe 911 GT3 R Rennsport runs on 18-inch BBS wheels wrapped with Michelin tyres, which have been specially developed for this car. The chassis and suspension setup have been taken straight from the GT3 race car.

Speaking about the car, Thorsten Klein, Style Porsche project manager for the GT3 R Rennsport, said that the car has been shaped by the automaker's rich history. "This is especially true in racing. This has subsequently inspired us, of course, but by no means did we want to produce a copy or an obvious retro paint job. The three options we selected are new interpretations," he said.

