GMC unveils 2024 Hummer EV, an electric off-road SUV with a range of 563 kms

After a long wait, General Motors has finally taken the covers off the new Hummer electric SUV. The Hummer EV was showcased in a commercial video during the NCAA Four finals early on Sunday. GMC claims that the Hummer EV is "expected to be the most capable and attractive electric supertrucks ever".

While the announcement has spiked up excitement among Hummer fans, they will have to wait a bit longer to lay their hands on it. According to the carmaker, the new Hummer EV is unlikely to hit the showrooms any time before 2023.

"The new Hummer EV SUV is the next chapter, which will offer customers many options to adapt the truck to their lifestyle, while continuing to encourage them to forge new pathways without emissions," said Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC.

As far as the design is concerned, the new Hummer EV promises to be quite a head-turner. The bold front end with the new grille and the squared hood enhances the rugged appeal of the SUV. The interior of the Hummer EV has bold geometric shapes with an upright windshield and cabin. The dashboard is highlighted by a massive infotainment touch screen and a digital instrument cluster. It also gets an 'Infinity Roof' design with removable roof panels, I-bar mounting frames, and a power rear window creating a near-convertible open-air driving experience.

Interior of the new GMC Hummer EV.

The new Hummer EV SUV is based on General Motors' next-generation Ultium platform. The exclusive 1st edition of the Hummer EV SUV has the ability to equip the vehicle for optimal driving distance or maximum off-road capability. The Edition 1 Hummer EV comes standard with premium 22-inch wheels, a staircase and floor cladding.

There is also an Extreme Off-Road Package that will be offered with 18-inch OD MT wheels and 35-inch tires, underbody guards and rock sliders, eLockers on the front and rear, UltraVision2 with underbody camera views and many more technologies.

GMC claims that the 3.2-meter wheelbase will provide best-in-class off-road proportions with departure and breakout angles, and a tighter turning radius of just 35.4 feet. However, the company has not shared much detail about the Hummer EV’s water-wading capacity. GMC has said that it will reveal further details about the SUV on Monday, April 5.

GM's Ultium Drive System offers up to 830 horsepower with up to 15,591 Nm of torque, enough power to go from zero to 96 kmph in about 3.5 seconds.

The price of the Hummer EV will range from about $80,000 (converted to ₹58.70 lakh) for a base model to $110,595 (converted to ₹81.15 lakh) for Edition 1 with extreme off-road package. The Hummer EV is going to take on Tesla Cybertruck as its key rival when launched.