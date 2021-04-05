GMC Hummer EV officially launched: Five big highlights

GMC Hummer EV officially launched: Five big highlights3 min read . 10:22 AM IST
- The electric GMC Hummer will compete with Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T and R1S.
US auto manufacturer General Motors has finally uncovered its much-hyped 2024 Hummer EV SUV. It comes in four different trims – EV2, EV 2X, EV 3X, and Edition 1. The electric SUV carries the signature Hummer appearance, combined with a host of modern features that certainly make the SUV eye-catching.
General Motors claims that the Hummer EV is expected to be the most capable and attractive electric super trucks ever. The electric Hummer will compete with Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and R1S. GM has already sold the very first unit of GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 at an auction, where the electric beast fetched a whopping $2.5 million, while the remaining Edition 1 models too were sold out within an hour at a price of $112,595.
Here are the five big highlights of the all-new GMC Hummer EV.
The rugged, bold appearance
The GMC Hummer EV comes with a much-evolved appearance than its ICE avatar. It looks bold, muscular, and powerful with a wide front profile that gets powerful LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and the iconic Hummer lettering.
The SUV gets squared wheel-arches, flared front and rear fenders, and a boxy design that pays tribute to the original H1 and H2. There is a squared hood with removable roof panels. At the rear, it gets a short cargo bed and an optional MultiPro tailgate that flips and folds in multiple ways to create a loading deck, a work table, or steps to climb inside.
The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 runs on 22-inch premium wheels. It also gets a staircase and floor cladding. There is an Extreme Off-Road Package on offer that comes with massive 35-inch wheels, underbody guards, rock sliders, eLockers on the front and rear, UltraVision2 with underbody camera views, and many more technologies.
Overall, the new Hummer EV carries the signature styling of the iconic vehicle made famous by the US armed forces but blends it perfectly with several modern design elements and features.
Interior to remind the old Hummer
The new GMC Hummer EV gets a cabin that is poised to bring back the memory of the old Hummer that was powered by the internal combustion engine. The cabin gets bold geometric shapes with an upright windshield and cabin, clearance lights front and back.
There is a vinyl floor with rubberised elements made from recycled materials, claims GMC. The highlight of the dashboard is certainly a 13.4-inch horizontally oriented touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch customisable digital display, and a premium 14-speaker Bose Centerpoint audio system.
The cabin also gets an 'Infinity Roof' design with removable roof panels, I-bar mounting frames, and a power rear window that creates a near-convertible open-air driving experience. The three-spoke steering wheel gets a host of buttons to control various functions of the vehicle. Also, the windshield and the seats are designed in a way to offer a wide view of the road ahead.
A powerful beast
The Hummer EV gets two or three electric motors linked to an 800V GM's Ultium battery pack. The Ultium Drive System onboard the electric super-truck is capable of offering up to 830 horsepower of power output along with up to 15,592 Nm of torque.
As the US-based auto manufacturer claims, the Hummer EV is capable of accelerating to 0-100 kmph in about 3.5 seconds. The entry-level model gets a 400V system. GMC promises that Hummer EV will offer a range of up to over 482 km on a single charge.
Ready to go where no road goes
GMC claims that the 3.2-meter wheelbase of the new Hummer EV will provide best-in-class off-roading capability with high departure and breakout angles, and a tighter turning radius of just 35.4 feet. The GMC Hummer EV comes with a kerb weight of around 3000 kg.
What’s in price?
In the US, the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 will go on sale in early 2023 with a starting price of $105,595 ( ₹77.5 lakh). The 2X and 3X will arrive in late 2023 with the former starting at $89,995 ( ₹66 lakh), and the latter to be available at a starting price of $99,995 ( ₹73.3 lakh). The Hummer EV2 will be launched in 2024 at it will be sold at $79,995 ( ₹58.7 lakh).
