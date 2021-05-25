Ford introduces 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro electric truck

Ford has introduced the all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro that has been purpose built for its commercial customers. It will be a part of the lineup of Ford's work-ready electric vehicles and will be backed by US' nationwide network offering EV-certified fleet sales, service and financing.

The company says that the electric pickup is a combination of tough power, capability and durability with a high-tech electric platform. The new capabilities and features improve the vehicle's productivity and reduce its operating costs, while also delivering zero carbon emissions.

The 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro comes with a standard range battery and dual motor power 4x4 with a targeted 426 horsepower and a targeted EPA-estimated 230 miles of range on single charge. The extended-range version targets 563 horsepower and a targeted EPA-estimated range of 300 miles.

With the standard lithium-ion battery, the targeted maximum payload capacity of the base truck is 2,000-pound and it is targeting up to 5,000 pounds of towing capability. With the optional Max Trailer Tow package, it is targeting up to 7,700 pounds of towing capability.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro

Thanks to the combustion engine not being there, at the front and center of the vehicle is the Mega Power Frunk which now is a spacious, high-tech cargo area with four 120-volt AC Pro Power Onboard electrical outlets and two USB ports. It also features a rugged and water-tight space that allows storage of 400 pounds of cement bags.

The F-150 Lightning Pro will be offered in a full-size four-door, five-passenger SuperCrew configuration with easy-to-clean vinyl seats, standard SYNC 4 with 12-inch color LCD touch screen, and 12-inch productivity screen. Other interior features include standard Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 – a collection of driver-assist features. An electric vehicle telematics dashboard and OEM-grade electric vehicle data support fleet management.

As for charging options, the electric truck comes with a variety of standard and optional smart charging hardware accessories. These include a 32-amp mobile charger and a 120/240-volt AC charger included with the standard-range truck. There is an optional higher-capacity 48-amp Ford Connected Charge Station that runs on 240 volts while another 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro further speeds up charge times for maximum AC home and fleet charging.

Ford has opened bookings for the commercial electric vehicle which will be made available starting next year.