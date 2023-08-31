2023 Delhi EV Policy will focus on these things

Published Aug 31, 2023

The national capital is gearing up to launch its new EV Policy

The 2020 policy expired on August 8 and was extended for some time

The new Delhi EV Policy will focus on strengthening charging infrastructure

It will expand the financing basket for rolling out purchase incentives

This will encourage EV adoption by commuters

The govt is targeting electrification of at least 80% of the bus fleet by 2025

The next EV Policy will also target newer vehicle segments...

 ...such as light and medium-duty trucks or goods vehicles

The state government is also aiming full EV transition of delivery service fleet
