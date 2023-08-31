2023 Delhi EV Policy will focus on these things

The national capital is gearing up to launch its new EV Policy
The 2020 policy expired on August 8 and was extended for some time
The new Delhi EV Policy will focus on strengthening charging infrastructure
It will expand the financing basket for rolling out purchase incentives
This will encourage EV adoption by commuters
The govt is targeting electrification of at least 80% of the bus fleet by 2025
The next EV Policy will also target newer vehicle segments...
...such as light and medium-duty trucks or goods vehicles
The state government is also aiming full EV transition of delivery service fleet