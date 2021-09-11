Ford EcoSport is set to exit this market too after India

After Ford decided to shut shop in India, all its cars manufactured in the country is also discontinued. EcoSport, which has been one of the more successful Made-in-India models from the US-based carmaker now faces exit from some of the other markets too.

According to reports, Ford EcoSport is now all set to be discontinued in the United States as well.

The EcoSport did not last long in its homeland until a decision had been made not to continue its production.

Ford EcoSport will remain available in the United States until mid 2022, as reported by The Detroit Free Press. In Europe, the production will take place in Romania maintaining models of the range there.

The reason for this decision is that the EcoSport has not been a success in the sales of the Ford company , despite having been one of the most iconic trucks of the brand a few years ago and capturing the lives of thousands of people, now this automobile will cease to exist or at least in its native land.

Ford had showcased the EcoSport in US in 2016, and launched it for the first time in 2018. Over the years, the sub-compact SUV’s success declined. As of last year, the North American company was reducing the units it manufactured, apparently the truck was replaced in sales by the Bronco Sport range and Ford did not wait long to dismantle it.

At launch, it was seen with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo engine and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, available with all-wheel drive. Now, ditching the EcoSport allows space within Ford's production to develop other vehicles.

In India, Ford EcoSport subcompact SUV has been one of the best-selling vehicles from the US-based carmaker. It was launched in the country for the first time in 2013. The carmaker has been spotted testing in what is believed to be a new facelift version of the EcoSport SUV recently. However, it will not see daylight in India after Ford's decision to shut down its plants.