Ferrari's future supercars will feature OLED in-car displays from Samsung

Italian supercar maker Ferrari on Tuesday announced that it has collaborated with South Korean electronic giant Samsung to develop organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panels for its future car models. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the heads of Ferrari and Samsung Display in Asan, South Korea, though the financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

The company's Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna said in a statement that as the supercar maker focuses its energies and investments in making electric vehicles, it would use external suppliers for non-crucial components or software. The company plans to unveil its first fully electric car in 2025.

Meanwhile, Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics, plans to invest more than three billion dollars on the manufacturing of OLED panels in Asan.

Samsung is a crucial third party components supplier for various automobile companies around the world. Apart from in-car displays, it also develops camera modules and autonomous chips.

Electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla also has secured various deals with Samsung including a camera module supply deal worth $4 billion, which is rumored to be for the Tesla Cybertruck. The latter won this contract last year, outdoing LG Innotek and Primax Electronics. It was also awarded a contract to supply Tesla with the next-generation Full Self-Driving 4.0 chip.

These camera systems are quite important for Tesla as they make a significant part of the EV maker's technological advancement, and will be utilized for its Full Self Driving system to create imagery for its “neural nets", instead of using lidar or radar like other automakers do.

Samsung's Electronics division also supplies automotive microchips to Volkswagen in order to cater to the rising demand for such chips in modern-day cars.

