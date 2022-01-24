Elon Musk shows off the graffiti art at Tesla Giga Berlin

Tesla Giga Berlin is going to be the next gigafactory for the electric car major that will cater to entire Europe and export vehicles to other continents as well.

Tesla Giga Berlin is the next big thing from the electric vehicle major and the factory has already started production. Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shown the graffiti art at the Giga Berlin factory wall on Twitter. Also, this is going to be the second Tesla gigafactory outside the US, after the auto company's Shanghai gigafactory in China.

The electric car manufacturer has already started manufacturing Tesla Model Y cars at the Giga Berlin, which are meant for fine-tuning through various tests. Series production of Tesla electric cars for mass buyers is expected to start in near future. This factory will cater to the European market mainly. Also, it will export electric cars to other markets as well.

However, Tesla is yet to officially confirm when the series production will commence at the facility and when customer deliveries of locally built cars will start. Since it didn't happen in 2021, Tesla might target the first quarter of this year if it gets regulatory approval for the manufacturing.

Besides the Tesla Model Y, the automaker will also produce Model 3 compact sedans at this factory. Tesla is currently producing around 10 Model Y at its Giga Berlin plant.

Tesla Giga Berlin has been at the centre of several controversies in the recent past. The site ran into controversy over using too much groundwater and destroying the forest land, for which it received flak from environmental activists. Also, Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed at the complex German red-tapism for delaying the completion of the manufacturing facility.

The Giga Berlin manufacturing facility is yet to receive the final permit from the German authorities. The company is still constructing the site to handle more and more manufacturing processes there.

