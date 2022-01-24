Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars Elon Musk shows off the graffiti art at Tesla Giga Berlin

Elon Musk shows off the graffiti art at Tesla Giga Berlin

Tesla Giga Berlin is going to be the next gigafactory for the electric car major that will cater to entire Europe and export vehicles to other continents as well.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 09:45 AM
Graffiti art at Tesla Giga Berlin factory wall. (Image: Twitter/Elon Musk)

Tesla Giga Berlin is the next big thing from the electric vehicle major and the factory has already started production. Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shown the graffiti art at the Giga Berlin factory wall on Twitter. Also, this is going to be the second Tesla gigafactory outside the US, after the auto company's Shanghai gigafactory in China.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: First batch of Tesla Model Y electric cars spotted at Texas Gigafactory)

The electric car manufacturer has already started manufacturing Tesla Model Y cars at the Giga Berlin, which are meant for fine-tuning through various tests. Series production of Tesla electric cars for mass buyers is expected to start in near future. This factory will cater to the European market mainly. Also, it will export electric cars to other markets as well.

However, Tesla is yet to officially confirm when the series production will commence at the facility and when customer deliveries of locally built cars will start. Since it didn't happen in 2021, Tesla might target the first quarter of this year if it gets regulatory approval for the manufacturing.

Besides the Tesla Model Y, the automaker will also produce Model 3 compact sedans at this factory. Tesla is currently producing around 10 Model Y at its Giga Berlin plant.

Tesla Giga Berlin has been at the centre of several controversies in the recent past. The site ran into controversy over using too much groundwater and destroying the forest land, for which it received flak from environmental activists. Also, Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed at the complex German red-tapism for delaying the completion of the manufacturing facility.

The Giga Berlin manufacturing facility is yet to receive the final permit from the German authorities. The company is still constructing the site to handle more and more manufacturing processes there.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 09:45 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y Tesla electric cars electric vehicles electric mobility ev elon musk
Related Stories
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has found a friend in Aaditya Thackeray. Here is why
20 Jan 2022
BMW's new steering wheel makes Tesla yoke look normal
23 Jan 2022
First batch of Tesla Model Y electric cars spotted at Texas Gigafactory
23 Jan 2022
Next-generation Kia Niro breaks cover, features ADAS technology
18 Jan 2022
This Bugatti electric scooter was at CES 2022. Did you notice?
18 Jan 2022
Beyond supercars: Lamborghini enters NFT world with carbon fibre from space
19 Jan 2022
Porsche Design celebrates 50 year anniversary with special edition 911
19 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS