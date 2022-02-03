Design sketches offer first glimpse of new Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo

Skoda Auto has released the first official design sketches that offer a first glimpse of the new Fabia Monte Carlo. The company has been using the ‘Monte Carlo’ moniker for over a decade now. This name symbolizes the sporty-looking trims for several Skoda models.

After the Scala and the Kamiq, the fourth-gen Fabia is all set to join the Monte Carlo league.

On the outside, several blacked-out elements can be found as the frame of the Skoda grille gets a black finish, as well as the spoiler lip on the exclusive front apron, which is characterised by a large air intake. In addition to that, the car's diffuser in the rear apron and the lettering on the tailgate also come finished in black, as are the exterior mirror caps, the window frames, the side skirts and the rear spoiler; the wings feature Monte Carlo badges.

There is sporty interior design with red accents and carbon-style elements on the Fabia Monte Carlo.

The newly revealed sketch images show the model with carbon-style elements and red decorative trim strips that lend the car's interior a very sporty appeal. The cabin on the Fabia Monte Carlo is predominantly black and the model also gets height-adjustable sports seats with integrated headrests, while the 3-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel bears the Monte Carlo badge. There is black stitching on the leather trims for the steering wheel rim as well as the handbrake and gear stick.

Skoda currently has the Scala Monte Carlo and the Kamiq Monte Carlo on offer in the international markets and soon the line-up will be expanded with the addition of the new fourth-generation Fabia.

For the record, the India launch of the car is unlikely any time soon.

