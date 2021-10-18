Top Sections
Clean India: Jeep India aims to reduce 1,500 kg of plastic waste in Ladakh
Jeep India said that it will bring together the Jeep consumers and community for this project.

Clean India: Jeep India aims to reduce 1,500 kg of plastic waste in Ladakh

1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2021, 02:26 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Jeep aims to promote responsible adventure under its CSR project Mission One Earth.

Jeep India on Monday has announced that it plans to reduce 1,500 kg of plastic waste from the Ladakh region of the Himalayas as part of its Mission One Earth CSR project that promotes responsible adventure. The iconic automaker has claimed that it will bring together the Jeep consumers and community for this project.

  • First Published Date : 18 Oct 2021, 02:26 PM IST