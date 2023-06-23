HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Enters Final Phase Of Testing At Nurburgring Racetrack, Will Unveil On July 13th

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N starts testing on Nurburgring, will unveil on July 13th

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has exceeded many people's expectations as an electric vehicle. The manufacturer is also working on a high-performance version of the Ioniq 5, it will be called Ioniq 5 N and it has just entered its final stage of testing. Hyundai Motor Company is testing the Ioniq 5 at Nurburgring racetrack which is considered to be one of the most difficult race tracks in the world.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2023, 11:58 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Ioniq 5 N is being tested on Nurburgring racetrack.
The Ioniq 5 N is being tested on Nurburgring racetrack.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will make its global debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed with exclusive N stand and hill climb demonstrations. The event is scheduled to happen in July. Hyundai says that the Ioniq 5 N is developed on three pillars of N performance — Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sportscar. The Ioniq 5 N gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the standard Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 5 N shares its E-GMP platform with the Ioniq and the Kia EV6. The manufacturer is giving special attention towards the heat management of the Ioniq 5 N. It gets an enlarged cooling area with N-specific efficient radiator packaging, enhanced motor oil cooler and battery chiller. There are also new heat management solutions as well as N Battery Preconditioning and N Race.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹44.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car Logos?
PLAY NOW
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹ 37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
₹38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
₹39 - 45 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
₹ 39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
₹ 40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

N Battery Preconditioning pre-sets the temperature of the battery cells to their most power-efficient temperature. The battery preconditioning function is split into two modes: ‘Drag’ mode and ‘Track’ mode to accompany different performance driving scenarios. In ‘Drag’ mode, the optimum temperature is set for immediate use of maximum power, while in ‘Track’ mode, the lowest possible battery temperature is optimized for increased number of laps.

Also Read : Hyundai bets big on new IMA platform for future electric cars. Details here

N Race gives drivers more direct control over the car’s energy usage, prioritizing ‘Sprint’ or ‘Endurance’ driving. ‘Sprint’ is the default state of IONIQ 5 N prioritizing full power on demand for the driver. ‘Endurance’ is a setting that maximizes IONIQ 5 N’s range on the racetrack. This is achieved by limiting sudden power spikes that slows temperature build-up and increases endurance.

The Ioniq 5 N will get cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades.
The Ioniq 5 N will get cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades.
The Ioniq 5 N will get cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades.
The Ioniq 5 N will get cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades.

N Battery Preconditioning and N Race are a direct result of N brand’s motorsport-derived approach. This helps drivers to strategize energy consumption in order to maximize performance or longevity. While this type of setting change would normally require a team of mechanics and equipment, IONIQ 5 N offers it at the convenience of a few button presses.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2023, 11:58 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Motor Company Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ioniq 5 N. electric vehicles EV electric cars
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
Portronics Clamp M2 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city