Hyundai Ioniq 5 N starts testing on Nurburgring, will unveil on July 13th

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has exceeded many people's expectations as an electric vehicle. The manufacturer is also working on a high-performance version of the Ioniq 5, it will be called Ioniq 5 N and it has just entered its final stage of testing. Hyundai Motor Company is testing the Ioniq 5 at Nurburgring racetrack which is considered to be one of the most difficult race tracks in the world.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will make its global debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed with exclusive N stand and hill climb demonstrations. The event is scheduled to happen in July. Hyundai says that the Ioniq 5 N is developed on three pillars of N performance — Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sportscar. The Ioniq 5 N gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades over the standard Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 5 N shares its E-GMP platform with the Ioniq and the Kia EV6. The manufacturer is giving special attention towards the heat management of the Ioniq 5 N. It gets an enlarged cooling area with N-specific efficient radiator packaging, enhanced motor oil cooler and battery chiller. There are also new heat management solutions as well as N Battery Preconditioning and N Race.

N Battery Preconditioning pre-sets the temperature of the battery cells to their most power-efficient temperature. The battery preconditioning function is split into two modes: ‘Drag’ mode and ‘Track’ mode to accompany different performance driving scenarios. In ‘Drag’ mode, the optimum temperature is set for immediate use of maximum power, while in ‘Track’ mode, the lowest possible battery temperature is optimized for increased number of laps.

N Race gives drivers more direct control over the car’s energy usage, prioritizing ‘Sprint’ or ‘Endurance’ driving. ‘Sprint’ is the default state of IONIQ 5 N prioritizing full power on demand for the driver. ‘Endurance’ is a setting that maximizes IONIQ 5 N’s range on the racetrack. This is achieved by limiting sudden power spikes that slows temperature build-up and increases endurance.

N Battery Preconditioning and N Race are a direct result of N brand’s motorsport-derived approach. This helps drivers to strategize energy consumption in order to maximize performance or longevity. While this type of setting change would normally require a team of mechanics and equipment, IONIQ 5 N offers it at the convenience of a few button presses.

