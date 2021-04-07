Citroen C5 Aircross SUV launched at an introductory price of 29.90 lakh

French auto major and part of the Stellantis, Citroen has finally launched its much-awaited flagship SUV C5 Aircross in India at an introductory price of ₹29.90 lakh. The price of the top-end spec Shine variant is ₹31.90 lakh. The premium 5-seater SUV's booking was already commenced at an amount of ₹50,000 through online and the brand's La Maison dealership.

The SUV will compete with rivals like the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan as well as Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson among others. Available in two variants - Feel and Shine, the Citroen C5 Aircross will be sold in India as a CKD unit. Local assembling of the SUV has already commenced in India at the CK Birla plant in Thiruvallur of Tamil Nadu.

Citroen has also announced its subscription-based model for the C5 Aircross SUV. The French carmaker has launched the initiative where customers can drive a C5 Aircross SUV for ₹49,999 per month. The carmaker will offer five-year services that will include routine maintenance, extended warranty, roadside assistance and more.

The subscription scheme also offers customers with options of a trade-in after the end of the term, keep the car by paying the last finance payment or return it to the dealer.

The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV has been launched with four schemes – Pearl White, Tijuca Blue, Cumulus Grey and Perla Nera Black. These colours are available in both full body colour and dual-tone options.

Vincent Cobee, Chief Executive Officer, Citroen, said, “The India launch of the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is a very proud moment for all of us at Citroen. The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV definitely goes beyond market expectations, addressing all the needs in terms of design, comfort, roominess, equipment and powertrain. Its international success and modern technology will certainly satisfy Indian customers, who deserve nothing less than a world-class product. The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will establish our brand in India and showcase what Citroen is capable of. With this launch, Citroen starts a new chapter in India and you can expect a lot of action in the next coming months, with the reveal of the first vehicle from our new family of B-segment cars."

In India, Citroen has already set up as many as 10 La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai. The showrooms offer a seamless digital buying experience of customers, including an HD 360° 3D Configurator to customise cars.

In terms of design, the SUV gets a bold appearance. It gets LED headlamps and taillights, panoramic sunroof in the top-end Shine variant, which are missing in the Feel variant.

As Citroen claims, automakers in India don't talk about the comfort level for the driver and the occupants, but the Citroen C5 Aircross offers best-in-class comfort. The cabin appears spacious and gets host of features.

It gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, hands-free parking, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and power-adjustable ORVMs along with standard features such as automatic headlamps and wipers, cruise control, keyless entry. The three rear seats can be reclined independently and folded as well in order to accommodate more luggage.

For power source, the Citroen C5 Aircross gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged-diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that send power to front wheels. The powertrain produces 177 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque. Citroen claims that the C5 Aircross offers an ARAI certified fuel economy of 18.6 kmpl.

For safety features, the SUV gets host of features such as 6 airbags, ESC, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, blind spot monitor along with standard features like front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, ABS with EBD and TPMs.