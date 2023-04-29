Citroen C3 Aircross unveiled officially: 5 things you should know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Citroen India has unveiled the C3 Aircross for the Indian market. It is the fourth vehicle in their line-up. The manufacturer is already selling C3, C5 Aircross and E:C3. The C3 Aircross will be competing against the mid-size SUVs in the Indian market. Here are five things that one should know about the Citroen C3 Aircross.
In terms of looks, the C3 Aircross looks like a larger version of the C3 hatchback. The C3 Aircross is based on the same C-cube platform as the C3 hatchback. However, in terms of size, the C3 Aircross is a mid-size SUV. It comes with a split headlamp setup, faux skid plates, alloy wheels, blacked-out wheel arches and outside rearview mirrors, roof rails and a dual-tone paint scheme.
The interior is funky just like other Citroens that one might have seen. It gets a dual-tone theme and beige-coloured upholstery which makes the cabin feel airy. The seats are wide and seem to be comfortable. Moreover, there is a 5+2 seating arrangement where the third row can be removed to increase the boot space.
In terms of features, the C3 Aircross comes with a 7-inch TFT screen, 5 fast USB chargers, Hill Start Assist, LED Daytime Running Lamps, a multi-function steering wheel and a lot more. There is also a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Powering the Citroen C3 Aircross will be a turbo-petrol engine that is already doing duty on the C3 hatchback. As of now, it will be mated to a manual gearbox only. It is expected that Citroen will introduce an automatic gearbox later on.
Citroen has announced that the C3 Aircross will launch in the second half of the year. As of now variants and pricing has not been revealed.