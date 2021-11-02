Bookings for 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio now open. Here are all the details

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is all set to hit Indian roads in its latest avataar and the company on Tuesday announced it has opened bookings for the vehicle at ₹11,000. 2021 Maruti Celerio promises to have a number of significant updates, from its exterior design to cabin comfort as well as feature list.

Maruti Suzuki is betting on Celerio, first launch from the car maker this year since the new Swift, to bolster sales volumes amid a crippling global shortage in semiconductor chip. With a clear preference for smaller vehicles in Covid-19 times, the latest Celerio is well poised to find many takers. “The all-new Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and with host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the All-New Celerio will once again energize the compact segment," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active and vivid products to match their persona."

Maruti Celerio engine

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the latest Celerio will be powered by next-gen K-Series dual-jet, dual VVT engine and that it will get idle start-stop feature to enhance mileage. Although power and torque figures aren't known yet, the new Celerio is likely once again underline its credentials of being a practical urban commute option.