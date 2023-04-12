BMW XM 50e to be newest member of XM family, to come as entry-level super SUV

BMW XM lineup seems to be getting more exciting as the Bavarian luxury car giant has finally uncovered the XM Label Red ahead of its public debut next week at the Auto Shanghai 2023 in China. What's more interesting is that the BMW XM is ready to receive another variant, which will come as the entry-level version of the super SUV. Christened as BMW XM 50e, this SUV has been teased online.

While the BMW XM Label Red will take centre stage at the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2023, the BMW XM 50e too is expected to be launched there, as the automaker has hinted. This will come as the most affordable variant in the XM lineup. BMW has teased a video showing the car, revealing the XM 50e painted in a BMW Individual Yellow theme with a contrasting black paint scheme at the centre of the front profile. The wheels, wheel arches, and side skirts too don the same contrasting black paint theme. Overall, the 37-second teaser video hints that the upcoming BMW XM 50e will come with an expressive exterior. Besides that, there is not much to talk about the exterior. The interior of the car is likely to don an all-black theme with contrasting trims.

Considering it will be the entry-level variant of the XM lineup, the upcoming BMW XM 50e could come powered by a six-cylinder inline engine with hybrid support. However, BMW is yet to reveal anything officially about the XM 50e's powertrain and its specifications. BMW has revealed the range of pure electric energy for the car, though. The auto giant claims the XM 50e will run 76-84 km on a fully charged battery.

Rumours suggest that the XM 50e could come sharing its powertrain with the M760e. In that case, the SUV will get a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six engine under the hood that is good to churn out 375 hp of peak power and 519 Nm of maximum torque. Expect it to come paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

