BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched at 71.9 lakh. Check details

BMW India has launched the new X4 Silver Shadow Edition in the country at a starting price of ₹71.9 lakh for the xDrive30i variant. The pricing goes up to ₹73.90 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom) for the xDrive30d variant. The special edition vehicle gets a distinctive exterior with high-gloss chrome design elements. The model will be locally produced at BMW Group Plant in Chennai while bookings for the exclusive edition have been opened.

The BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition features the signature BMW mesh kidney grille with high gloss chrome finish. The bumper features shadow metallic color with new anvil-shaped inlays in high gloss chrome and vertically arranged reflectors. The vehicle's enormous width is emphasized through two-part wrap-around LED rear taillights, a large automatic tailgate and wide free-form tailpipe in chrome finish.

The X4 Silver Shadow Edition is available in different paint colours including Carbon Black, Phytonic Blue and Alpine White. They are paired with Leather Vernasca upholstery in ‘Mocha’ with decor stitching. The M interior trim Aluminum Rhombicle dark with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome is standard across variants.

BMW India is also offering Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus packages for all its BMW cars including the new launch. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work, beginning from three years / 40,000 kilometres and can be extended up to 10 years / 2,00,000 kilometres at a starting price of ₹1.52 per kilometre.

The new BMW X4 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. These packages aim to provide BMW customers with peace of mind and driving pleasure. Further, BMW India Financial Services is offering a financial plan with ‘drive away monthly price’ of ₹89,999 with assured buyback and flexible end of term options.

