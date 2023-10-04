Harley-Davidson X440 deliveries to commence on this date

Published Oct 04, 2023

Deliveries of the premium motorbike will begin from October 15, also the first day of Navratri

Booking window for the motorbike was closed on the midnight of September 30

New booking window will resume from October 16

The motorcycle is available in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S 

These are priced at 2,39,500, 2,59,500 and 2,79,500, respectively (ex-showroom)

The motorcycle sources power from the 440 cc, two-valve, single-cylinder engine 

It puts out 27.6 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 38 Nm

 The gearbox on duty is a six-speed unit and it gets a slip and assist clutch as well

Top-end variant gets traction control system and a TFT screen
Other features include Bluetooth connectivity, dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, etc. For detailed report...
