BMW launches X4 M Performance SUV in India. Check price, features

BMW has launched the first ever M Performance version of the X4 SUV in India. The German auto giant has driven in the X4 M40i model at a price of ₹96.20 lakh (ex-showroom) on Wednesday. The X4 M performance SUV is already available in global markets. BMW has opened the bookings for the X4 M40i SUV from today. One can book the SUV through BMW's official website or through nearest dealers. The carmaker will sell the X4 M40i through the completely built unit (CBU) route. The SUV will be available in limited numbers in India.

The BMW X4 M Performance SUV looks slightly different than the standard X4 model. It comes with an updated kidney grille which is larger in size, a single-piece frame instead of the standard twin grille setup with a black bar. The front headlights feature full LED technology as standard. The SUV sits on 20‑inch M light alloy wheels. There are M Sport badging s all around to differentiate the SUV from its standard X4 version.

The interior of the X4 M40i is also sporty. The dashboard is dominated by a free-standing, central digital display which houses the 10.25-inch touchsreen infotainment system as standard. There is also a 12.3-inch version of the touchscreen display which is likely to be offered as an option. The upholstery has been updated with new sports seats. It also gets a three-zone automatic climate control.

Under the hood, the BMW X4 M40i will come powered by a 3.0-litre TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine. Mated to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox, the engine can churn out 355 bhp of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine is offered with mild-hybrid technology that draws power from a 48V lithium-ion battery. BMW says the SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds and comes with a top speed of 250 kmph.

In India, BMW had launched the facelift version of the X4 SUV back in March last year. However, earlier this year, the German carmaker had delisted the SUV from its official websites.

