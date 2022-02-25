BMW X4 facelift to launch in India next month, bookings open

When launched, the new BMW X4 will compete against the segment rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

BMW India has rolled out an official teaser of the next X model which is slated to arrive in the country soon. It is going to be the facelifted X4 SUV. The company on Friday also announced that it has started accepting pre-launch bookings on the car at a token amount of ₹50,000.

Bookings can be made at the company's official dealerships in the country.

The latest midlife cycle update on the new SUV will bring forward a range of range of new updates including refreshed exteriors and features including improved equipment and updated infotainment, while mechanically, the car remains similar to the previous version.

The much-awaited Sports Activity Coupe will be sold in India in a special ‘Black Shadow Edition’ in limited numbers only.

Inside, expect it to feature a reworked dashboard along with the 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Othe key highlights inside the cabin of the X4 will include a three-zone climate control, engine start-stop button, an electric parking brake, a tweaked centre console, and new controls for the gear lever selector.

At the heart of the car is likely to sit a 2.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel engines in the 30i and 30d guise, respectively. While the petrol has been rated to produce 248bhp and 350Nm of torque, the diesel delivers 282bhp and 650Nm of torque. The engine comes kitted to a standard eight-speed automatic transmission.

When launched, the car will compete against the segment rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

