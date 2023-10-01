Next-gen BMW X2 SUV teased with illuminated grilles, production to begin soon

BMW has teased the next-generation X2 luxury SUV on its social media platform ahead of the car's slated production commencement in late 2023. This comes as the first look at the new X2. The teaser image reveals the next-generation BMW X2 SUV with an illuminated kidney-shaped front grille. However, despite the silhouette of the front and side profiles, nothing else has been revealed through the teaser.

The automaker's head of design, Domagoj Dukec has posted a short video on Instagram. This short and shadowy video reveals some interesting design details of the upcoming new generation BMW X2. It reveals the side profile of the car beside the front fascia. The coupe-like profile at the back with a sloped roofline, a more angled rear hatch alongside a gentle static spoiler can be figured out from the teaser video.

The BMW X2 comes with an illuminated radiator grille, which is different in shape compared to the current BMW X1. In fact, the radiator grilles shape looks more like the grilles found in the facelifted iteration of the BMW X6 SUV. However, the proportions are slightly different. Besides that, the headlamps with integrated C-shaped LED daytime running lights too are also visible in the teaser video.

The upcoming next-generation BMW X2 will be underpinned by the German luxury car manufacturer's FAAR platform, which also houses the current generation X1 and some other models. The upcoming new X2 is unlikely to get engines with more than four cylinders. The range-topping M35i xDrive variant of the new X2 is expected to get power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that will be able to churn out 307 bhp of peak power. The lower variants will come available with both petrol and diesel engine options with some sort of electrification.

The new generation BMW X2 will also come with an all-electric variant, that will be christened as iX2. It will be built in Germany alongside the iX1.

