New BMW X3 M40i is the “practical” performance SUV you were looking for? Take a look

BMW India has launched the new X3 M40i, the performance version based on the X3 SUV but a step below the X3 M
The new BMW X3 M40i is priced at ₹86.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU)
Bookings for the X3 M40i opened in April online and the SUV is available in limited quantities
The X3 M40i is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine tuned for 360 bhp & 500 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and AWD
0-100 kmph comes up in 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph
Cosmetic enhancements include a gloss black grille with the M logo and ORVMs, black chrome exhaust tips, M Sport brakes with red calipers and 20-inch M-light alloy wheels
The cabin remains a five-seater with a usable boot. It gets a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, 3-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
The BMW X3 M40i is equipped with the M Sport differential, variable sport steering, adaptive M suspension & active air-stream kidney grille
The X3 M40i is available in 2 colours - Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire - both get an all-black interior