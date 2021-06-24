BMW 5 Series launched in India at 62.90 lakh

BMW 5 Series launched in India at ₹62.90 lakh2 min read . 01:30 PM IST
- The new BMW 5 Series is going to be available in one petrol and two diesel variants.
- The new 5 Series is locally manufactured at the company's plant in Chennai.
BMW has launched its new 5 Series in the Indian market starting at ₹62,90,000 (ex-showroom). The car is locally manufactured at the company's plant in Chennai.
The new 5 Series is going to be available in one petrol (BMW 530i M Sport) and two diesel variants (BMW 530d M Sport and BMW 520d Luxury Line). While the base 530i M Sport starts at ₹62,90,000 (ex-showroom), the mid-spec 520d Luxury Line is priced at ₹63,90,000 (ex-showroom) and top-spec 530d M Sport costs ₹71,90,000 (ex-showroom). The company has also commenced bookings of the new car from today onwards.
Under the hood, the car gets a 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates a maximum output of 252 hp and a peak torque of 350 Nm. In this configuration, the car sprints 0-100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds.
In addition, there are two diesel engine options including a 2-litre 4-cylinder engine with 190 hp power and a peak torque of 400 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 7.3 seconds. The second diesel option is a 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine developing 265 hp and peak torque of 620 Nm with the fastest 0-100 kmph acceleration timing of 5.7 seconds. The transmission option includes an eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic gearbox.
Inside the car sits the company's modern cockpit concept - BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 that includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument, and a bigger 12.3-inch Control Display.
The 2021 BMW 5 Series is available in two new colour options including the Phytonic Blue metallic and Bernina Grey Amber effect. Other colours such as Alpine White and Black (Non-metallic) & Mineral White, Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Glacier Silver, Bluestone (Metallic), are also part of the list.
BMW announced in a press note sent on Thursday that the customers who book the new 5 Series online till July 24th will get an attractive offer on limited units of M Sport variant. They will enjoy a discount of up to 50% on a selected range of M Performance accessories of 5 Series.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “For 50 years, the BMW 5 Series has enjoyed an unrivaled position globally and has set the benchmark in Sheer Driving Pleasure. The new BMW 5 Series is an individualist within the premium executive segment. It’s fresh design accents, best-in-class performance and cutting-edge technology will bolster its status as the only car to excite a winner – one who is always ready for ‘Power Play’!"
