BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ makes way to India

BMW Group India on Wednesday launched the new 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ at ₹42.50 lakh*. Bookings for the new luxury tourer have commenced from today at the company dealerships as well as the official website.

On the outside, the new ‘Shadow Edition’ of the 3 Series GT gets discreet design elements in black high-gloss for a more premium and exclusive appeal. The kidney grille features nine slats in high-gloss black and the dark shadow elements further extend towards the LED headlights and taillights. Moreover, the 18-inch star-spoke alloy wheels wear jet black effect which is also carried over to the exhaust tailpipes that come in black chrome.

Inside, the luxury tourer comes with aluminium door sill plates, M sports leather steering wheel, mood-lifting colours of ambient lighting, chrome edging of air vents and panorama glass roof. It also gets universal wireless charging which is offered as a complimentary accessory. Centre stage of the cabin is a 22.3 cms (8.8-inch) display with touch functionality based BMW Navigation with 3D maps, BMW Apps, Park Distance Control (PDC), rear view camera, Apple CarPlay, and much more.

The new ‘Shadow Edition’ has been produced locally at BMW's plant in Chennai. It is going to be limited only to a petrol engine which comes from the BMW Efficient-Dynamics family.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine features TwinPower Turbo Technology and is capable of producing an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The engine propels the car from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.1 seconds. There is an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission on the engine and it is also available with steering wheel paddle shifters.

Some of the key safety features on the new luxury tourer include six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Side-impact Protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser, and more.

Its colour pallet includes options such as Alpine White, Melbourne Red Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic and Estoril Blue Metallic.

*Ex-showroom, inclusive of GST