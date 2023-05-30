Copyright © HT Media Limited
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover gift their daughter a swanky new Audi Q7

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover have just brought home a brand new Audi Q7 SUV. The actress posted a video on Monday night on her social media account, revealing the swanky luxury SUV and dubbed it as her daughter's new ride. Not only that, she, along with her family, took a ride in the car and posted a video of that as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 May 2023, 09:20 AM
Bipasha Basu dubbed the new Audi Q7 as the new ride for her daughter Devi. (Image: Instagram/Bipasha Basu)

Like many other celebrities in Bollywood, Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover too are known for their fondness for swanky cars. As spotted several times, they already own an Audi Q7 from before. However, that is an old model. Besides that, the actress has been spotted driving a red Volkswagen Beetle as well, which is considered as an iconic car. Apart from that, Karan Singh Grover owns a Toyota Fortuner too in their garage.

Audi Q7 is the favourite of many celebrities from Bollywood and other industries as well. Priced between 84.70 lakh and 92.30 lakh(ex-showroom), it was the flagship SUV from the German luxury car brand in India. However, since the launch of the Q8, the Audi Q7 has lost its flagship position in the country market.

Audi Q7 is available in three different trim options in India: Premium Plus, Technology, and Technology W/O Matrix. The SUV gets power from a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine, while there is a 3.0-litre diesel power mill on offer as well. All the cars use an automatic transmission.

Audi is now working on a facelifted version of the large luxury SUV. This is going to be the second facelift for the Audi Q7, and the prototypes have already been spotted testing in Europe. As the spyshots have revealed, the upcoming Audi Q7 facelift will get a revamped front fascia with an updated bumper. The rear profile too would sport a different look. On the side profile, expect the SUV to retain its current look, but there could be some new alloy wheels designs.

First Published Date: 30 May 2023, 09:20 AM IST
