Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz iCNG showcased with dual cylinder tech

Tata Motors has showcased the Altroz iCNG variant at the Auto Expo 2023, sharing stage with the Altroz Racer performance variant. The new Tata Altroz iCNG is likely to be launched later this year and comes with the brand’s new twin-cylinder technology, which optimises cargo space in the boot.

The Tata Altroz CNG variant looks identical to the standard model in most parts and is also available in the top variants with all the bells and whistles. The company has removed the spare wheel altogether and reworked the boot space to accommodate two smaller CNG tanks instead. The CNG tanks are placed lower and on a flatter surface, allowing for more usable boot space. Interestingly, the CNG tanks are neatly tucked away and users do not have to make a major compromise on the boot capacity, making for a usable cargo capacity.

The smaller twin cylinders are placed cleverly ensuring that the boot space is not compromised too much

Tata Motors has not revealed engine specifications on the Altroz CNG. But the model is expected to arrive with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that powers the Tiago and Tigor CNG versions. The motor packs 84.82 bhp and 113 Nm in the standard guise, but is detuned to make 73 bhp and 95 Nm on the iCNG version. Expect the feature list to be identical as well on the Altroz iCNG and the model is expected to arrive in multiple variants.

The showcase also comes at a time when Tata Motors is rumoured to discontinue the Altroz diesel in the market. The upcoming emission norms have made it difficult for models like the Altroz diesel and even the Hyundai i20 diesel to sustain in the market. The CNG variant will be a viable alternative to the diesel for users looking to cover more kilometres on the Altroz. Tata has not announced the launch details yet but the model is expected to arrive in the first half of this year.

