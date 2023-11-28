Top 3 diesel compact SUVs with automatic transmission

Sub compact SUV segment is one of the most popular segment in India right now.
However, there are very few diesel compact SUVs that are offered with an automatic transmission.
First one is the Nexon, it is offered with an AMT transmission with the diesel engine.
The Nexon Diesel AMT starts at ₹13 lakh ex-showroom
Kia Sonet's diesel engine comes with a proper 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The price of the diesel AT starts at ₹13.05 lakh ex-showroom
Then there is the XUV300. Mahindra is offering a diesel engine with the AMT transmission
The XUV300 Diesel AMT starts at ₹12.30 lakh ex-showroom.