Top 3 diesel compact SUVs with automatic transmission

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 28, 2023

Sub compact SUV segment is one of the most popular segment in India right now.

However, there are very few diesel compact SUVs that are offered with an automatic transmission.

First one is the Nexon, it is offered with an AMT transmission with the diesel engine.

The Nexon Diesel AMT starts at 13 lakh ex-showroom

Kia Sonet's diesel engine comes with a proper 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The price of the diesel AT starts at 13.05 lakh ex-showroom

Then there is the XUV300. Mahindra is offering a diesel engine with the AMT transmission

The XUV300 Diesel AMT starts at 12.30 lakh ex-showroom.
