Auto Expo 2023: MG Hector facelift launched at 14.73 lakh

MG Motor India has launched the new Hector and Hector Plus facelift at the Auto Expo 2023. The SUVs get comprehensive upgrades and prices have now been announced. The 2023 MG Hector facelift starts at ₹14.73 lakh, while the Hector Plus lineup starts from ₹ ₹20.80 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom India.

The MG Hector facelift arrives with cosmetic upgrades including the new and chrome-induced grille. The bumper has been redesigned for the same and gets revised skid plates. The model also gets a new Dune Brown colour scheme. Changes at the rear include the new illuminated light stripe, while shedding the Internet Inside badge.

The cabin gets major changes with the new white and black colour scheme. A larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage and brings new features. Other upgrades include new voice command for ambient lighting, a new gearshift lever and an electronic parking brake. The big upgrade though is the addition of Level 2 ADAS which brings a suite of active and passive safety features like lane keep assist, forward collision warning, emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, high-beam assist and more.

Powertrain options remain the same with the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid and the 2.0-litre diesel. Transmission options include the 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. The updated Hector range has now arrived at dealerships with deliveries to begin soon.

First Published Date: