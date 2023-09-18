Audi Q5 limited edition SUV launched in India. Check price and big highlights

Audi India on Monday announced the official launch of a limited edition Q5 SUV in the market. The Audi Q5 SUV is one of the strong product proposition for the German luxury car brand in India and the limited edition variant is likely to target a more niche set of buyers in the segment.

The limited edition Audi Q5 has been introduced in the the technology variant and comes in an exclusive Mythos Black exterior color. The cabin has been styled in a shade of Okapi Brown.

Audi further highlights that the limited edition Q5 gets Black Styling Package Plus and some of the other key points include Black Audi Rings, grille, and roof rails. There are also window trim strips in Black on this particular version. The model continues to also get a singleframe grille with vertical struts, LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, comfort key for keyless entry and sensor-controlled boot lid operation.

The cabin of the Audi Q5 continues to come with plush leather and leatherette combination upholstery, eight airbags, park assist with parking aid plus, power front seats with driver memory, three-zone climate control, 30-colour ambient lighting and Audi phone box with wireless phone charging. There is a 10-inch main infotainment screen, B&O Premium Sound System with 19 speakers and a digital driver display.

