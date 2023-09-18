Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Audi Q5 Limited Edition Suv Launched In India. Check Price And Big Highlights

Audi Q5 limited edition SUV launched in India. Check price and big highlights

Audi India on Monday announced the official launch of a limited edition Q5 SUV in the market. The Audi Q5 SUV is one of the strong product proposition for the German luxury car brand in India and the limited edition variant is likely to target a more niche set of buyers in the segment.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 18 Sep 2023, 11:13 AM
Follow us on:
Audi India has introduced the limited edition version of the Q5 SUV.

The limited edition Audi Q5 has been introduced in the the technology variant and comes in an exclusive Mythos Black exterior color. The cabin has been styled in a shade of Okapi Brown.

Audi further highlights that the limited edition Q5 gets Black Styling Package Plus and some of the other key points include Black Audi Rings, grille, and roof rails. There are also window trim strips in Black on this particular version. The model continues to also get a singleframe grille with vertical struts, LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, comfort key for keyless entry and sensor-controlled boot lid operation.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q5
₹ 59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 77.25 - 97.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
BMW X5
₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Wrangler
₹ 53.90 - 59.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo XC60
₹ 61.90 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
BMW X3
₹ 57.50 - 64.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The cabin of the Audi Q5 continues to come with plush leather and leatherette combination upholstery, eight airbags, park assist with parking aid plus, power front seats with driver memory, three-zone climate control, 30-colour ambient lighting and Audi phone box with wireless phone charging. There is a 10-inch main infotainment screen, B&O Premium Sound System with 19 speakers and a digital driver display.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS