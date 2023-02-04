Audi Q3 Sportback teased for India ahead of launch

Audi India has dropped the teaser for the upcoming Q3 Sportback on its social media handles. The teaser image reveals the sloping roofline, raked windscreen and LED taillights on the Q3 Sportback, although the post does not explicitly mentions the same. The Audi Q3 Sportback is the coupe version of the Q3 SUV that went on sale in India last year.

Both the new-generation Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback share the same underpinnings. The big change on the latter is the sloping roofline that gives the model a sleek appearance. The model also gets sportier cues over the Q3 SUV. The model also differentiates itself with a honeycomb-mesh grille, blacked-out chrome accents, and sporty alloy wheels.

The Q3 Sportback is expected to arrive with the 2.0-litre TFSI motor with 188 bhp but a more powerful version is also a possibility

Power will come from the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TFSI motor on the new Q3 Sportback. This is the same engine that powers the Q3 as well and develops 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission. Audi India could also bring the more powerful 45 TFSI variant to India to bring sportier appeal to the Q3 Sportback. This version develops 241 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque.

On the feature front, the Q3 Sportback gets the same 8.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Audi user interface. The unit comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, MMI navigation, an Audi Smartphone interface and more. Other features include LED headlamps, Audi Virtual Cockpit, wireless charging, ambient lighting, electrically-adjustable seats, a 10-speaker audio system and more.

The Q3 Sportback gets a digital cockpit, an 8.9-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control and more

The new Audi Q3 Sportback will be positioned above the Q3 SUV. The latter is priced from ₹44.89 lakh, so expect the Q3 Sportback to command an asking price of over ₹50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Expect the model to be available in at least two variants. The Q3 Sportback will take on the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and Volvo XC40 in the segment. The coupe SUV is expected to go on sale later this month.

