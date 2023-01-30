HT Auto
Audi targets G-Class and Defender with rugged electric SUV, to launch in 2027

Audi seems to be working on a new rugged all-electric 4x4 SUV that would challenge the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz's mighty G-Class upon launch. The German luxury car brand under the Volkswagen Group is reportedly to launch this zero-emission off-roader sometime in 2027, claims a report by Autocar UK. The British automotive publication also claims that this SUV will be underpinned by the same ladder chassis that has been built for the revived Scout brand.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Jan 2023, 14:57 PM
The new Audi electric SUV will not follow the Activesphere Concept EV.
The new Audi electric SUV will not follow the Activesphere Concept EV.
The report claims that the Audi board is close to showing the green light to the project. It also claims that it will be completely separate from the Activesphere concept that the luxury car brand revealed just a few days ago. Audi's head of design Marc Lichte reportedly said that the new electric SUV would not ride on the PPE architecture that has already been used by Porsche and Audi, nor would it leverage from Ford Ranger architecture that is set to underpin a future Volkswagen SUV.

Also Read : Audi to pan out 20 new cars by 2026, EVs to play a key role

Audi also claims the pure electric SUV could be on track for production by 2027. This removes the possibility that Audi would use the upcoming SSP platform for this SUV. The only remaining option is the Scout EV's ladder chassis, which seems perfect for a car that intends to have a nature similar to Scout off-road focused SUV.

The report further claims that while Volkswagen is considering Canadian auto component manufacturer Magna for the contract to make Scout vehicles, Audi is already working with the company regarding battery technology. What's more interesting is that Magna already makes the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in Austria.

Speaking about the upcoming SUV, Lichte said that Audi needs a car like this that would rally on the success of the Quattro and Sport Quattro technology. “And if we talk about Quattro 2.0, it matches even more. I think there is space for a rugged SUV in Audi’s passenger car line-up," he said, adding, “There is potential because there are only two premium players… and I think there is a space for a third one."

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2023, 14:57 PM IST
TAGS: Audi luxury car electric car electric vehicle Land Rover Land Rover Defender Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz G Class EV
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
